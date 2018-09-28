English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
GNCAP Technical Director Alejanro Furas' observations come after crash test results on three cars -- Renault's Lodgy, Maruti's Vitara Brezza and Tata's Nexon -- were made public earlier.
Renault Lodgy Crash Test. (Image: Global NCAP)
Renault Lodgy, the MPV competing against Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crsyta has received a Zero star rating in the recently held crash tests by Global NCAP. UK-based charity Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) said global automobile manufacturers are still producing cars that offer "sub-standard and zero safety" in India. According to GNCAP Technical Director Alejanro Furas: "It is surprising and matter of great concern that global car makers are still producing cars that offer sub-standard and zero safety in India, the same models will be considered illegal in their own countries."
Furas' observations come after crash test results on three cars -- Renault's Lodgy, Maruti's Vitara Brezza and Tata's Nexon -- were made public earlier. As per the results, Renault's Lodgy which was crash-tested without airbags got "zero star" rating in adult protection crash test and a "two star" rating in child protection, however, Maruti's SUV Vitara Brezza and Tata's SUV Nexon scored "Four Star" rating.
"In the adult occupant protection category both Maruti's Vitara Brezza and Tata's Nexon scored a four-star rating, while in the child occupant protection rating Brezza scored two stars and Nexon scored one point higher and got three stars," a GNCAP statement said. The UK-based charity is organising its first-ever World Congress in New Delhi.
Renault meanwhile, has issued a statement - All Renault products meet and exceed the regulations set by ARAI. Renault has taken great strides in vehicle safety. The company shares the goal of improving road safety worldwide, including the adoption of robust vehicle safety standards.
Our products are ARAI certified, which is the current mandate in India. As India is gradually moving towards international safety and emission norms by including more robust regulations, Renault will be ready for the upcoming safety regulations and BS VI norms.
The tests by Global NCAP are conducted at speeds that are higher than those prescribed by the regulatory authorities, not only in India but also in developed markets. The results of Global NCAP have to be seen in that perspective."
With Inputs from IANS
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
