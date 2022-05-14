Renault May Discount Offers: See Deals of upto Rs 75,000 on Kwid, Triber and More

Renault May Discount Offers: With an eye on boosting its sales, Renault is offering a series of discount benefits on select models of its lineup in India. Apart from cash discounts on some models, the automaker is offering benefits equivalent to Rs 75,000. The offers will be applicable on purchases of MY21 and MY 22 models of Kwid, Triber and Kiger during May. If you have been planning to drive a new car home, the Renault offer may help you save up on the purchase. Here's a breakdown of the offer benefits:

- Renault Kwid

The MY 21 model of the entry-level Renault offering in India, Kwid is being offered with a Rs 10,000 cash discount along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, existing Renault customers will be eligible for loyalty benefits of Rs 10,000 along with the extended warranty, care packages, and special interest rates on loans. Buyers can avail of scrappage exchange by exchanging their 15-year-old car for the new one. However, it can't be clubbed with loyalty benefits. The MY 22 models Kwid will be eligible for similar benefits except for the cash discount. The base RXE 0.8-litre variant of Kwid is also eligible for loyalty benefits. Renault Kwid ranges from Rs4.5 to 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Renault Triber

The MY 22 models of Renault Triber are available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and loyalty benefits of Rs 44,000. The automaker is also extending a Rs 10,000 corporate discount or Rs 5,000 rural offer. The limited edition of the sub-4 meter SUV is also available with similar benefits except for the cash discount and exchange benefits. Triber is eligible for a scrappage exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000. The base spec RXE or Limited Editon trim of the Triber is only eligible for loyalty benefits. Starting at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the Renault Triber goes up to Rs 8.32 lakh. Renault Kwid ranges from Rs4.5 to 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger is available with discount benefits of Rs 75,000 which includes a corporate or rural offer of Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 and loyalty benefits of up to Rs 55,000. Buyers also get scrappage exchange benefits of Rs 10,000. Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 5.84 and 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The offers, however, may vary from state to state. Buyers are advised to contact their nearest Renault showroom for the exact details.

