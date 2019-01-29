English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault-Nissan Alliance Partners with NSDC to Train Workforce in India

Through this partnership, NSDC will assist the Renault-Nissan workforce develop competency standards in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies, Renault Nissan Alliance said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Renault-Nissan Alliance Partners with NSDC to Train Workforce in India
Representational image.
Renault-Nissan Alliance India has inked a pact with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train workforce at its Chennai plant for future technologies.

"Through our partnership with NSDC, which is a first for the Corporation, we will aim to get 10 per cent of employees trained in the first year to be able to support the growth and expansion plans of the Alliance in India," Renault-Nissan Alliance India HR Director Jayakumar David said.

NSDC MD & CEO Manish Kumar said the automotive and auto component manufacturing industry has been growing steadily over the last few years.

"Hence, we see tremendous potential to skill and up-skill the Indian youth and support the sectoral growth. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the Alliance in India to achieve the envisioned milestones," he added.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
