English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Won
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Renault-Nissan Group Sold Most Cars Last Year, VW Tops the List With Trucks Included
Nissan said it sold 5.65 million vehicles last year, down 2.8 percent on the year. Mitsubishi reported an 18 percent rise in sales to 1.22 million units while Renault sold 3.88 million units, up 3.2 percent on the year.
Representational image.
Volkswagen Group has held on to its position as the world's top-selling automaker for the fifth year in a row, although the German group was edged out again by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance in the light-duty vehicles segment. Renault SA, Nissan and Mitsubishi together sold 10.76 million passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2018, according to Reuters' calculations after new data released earlier. The group doesn't sell heavy trucks. Nissan said it sold 5.65 million vehicles last year, down 2.8 percent on the year. Mitsubishi reported an 18 percent rise in sales to 1.22 million units while Renault sold 3.88 million units, up 3.2 percent on the year.
Volkswagen's deliveries rose 0.9 percent to a record 10.83 million last year, including its MAN and Scania heavy trucks, the German company said earlier this month. Excluding heavy trucks, it sold 10.6 million units.
Toyota Motor Corp retained its third spot, announcing that it had sold 10.59 million vehicles last year including its Toyota and Lexus brands, along with minicars made by subsidiary Daihatsu and light and heavy trucks produced by its truck division Hino Motors Ltd.
Excluding Hino trucks, Toyota sold 10.39 million units last year. The automaker has said it expects to sell a total of 10.76 million vehicles in 2019. Many automakers are trying to boost sales volumes to achieve economies of scale and reduce costs amid soaring investments needed to develop next-generation technologies, including self-driving cars and electric vehicles.
This has been a focus of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors group, which is looking to share more vehicle parts and consolidate production platforms to trim R&D and manufacturing costs, while raising profitability.
The alliance, which brought Mitsubishi Motors into its fold in 2016, is currently in crisis with its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested and indicted on charges of misconduct. Nissan has also been indicted, and Renault appointed new top management last week.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Volkswagen's deliveries rose 0.9 percent to a record 10.83 million last year, including its MAN and Scania heavy trucks, the German company said earlier this month. Excluding heavy trucks, it sold 10.6 million units.
Toyota Motor Corp retained its third spot, announcing that it had sold 10.59 million vehicles last year including its Toyota and Lexus brands, along with minicars made by subsidiary Daihatsu and light and heavy trucks produced by its truck division Hino Motors Ltd.
Excluding Hino trucks, Toyota sold 10.39 million units last year. The automaker has said it expects to sell a total of 10.76 million vehicles in 2019. Many automakers are trying to boost sales volumes to achieve economies of scale and reduce costs amid soaring investments needed to develop next-generation technologies, including self-driving cars and electric vehicles.
This has been a focus of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors group, which is looking to share more vehicle parts and consolidate production platforms to trim R&D and manufacturing costs, while raising profitability.
The alliance, which brought Mitsubishi Motors into its fold in 2016, is currently in crisis with its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested and indicted on charges of misconduct. Nissan has also been indicted, and Renault appointed new top management last week.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode: How to Play it Before Actual Release
- En-Grave Error: Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Has Spelling Mistake, and People Can't Stop Facepalming
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results