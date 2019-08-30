Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Renault Nissan Technology Partners With ICAT to Reduce Traffic Fatalities in India

The project, approved by the Department of Heavy Industries would be executed by the Accident Data Analysis Centre of ICAT and RNTBC.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
Renault
Renault logo (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Renaut Nissan Technology and Business Centre Thursday inked a pact with International Centre for Automotive Technology of India to study factors causing road accidents and help reduce traffic fatalities by scientifically understanding them. The project, approved by the Department of Heavy Industries would be executed by the Accident Data Analysis Centre of ICAT and RNTBC.

Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India would support the project with its engineering and technical expertise and training by its global executives. International Centre for Automotive Technology is an automotive testing, certification, Research and Development provider operating under the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP).

"Renault and Nissan are committed to nurturing a sustainable and safe automotive ecosystem in India. We believe that our collective expertise in the global automotive industry and our association with ICAT will enable us to work towards reducing traffic fatality," Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre, Managing Director, Krishnan Sundararajan said in a statement.

RNTBCI, Managing Director, Krishnan Sundararajan, Senior Vice President Moriya Tsuyoshi handed over an accident data collection vehicle to top officials of ICAT on Thursday. According to the project, the data about serious road accidents would be collected in accident prone stretches in State Highways, urban and semi-urban roads. It would be analysed scientifically by using cluster analysis and accident-creation simulation using advanced technology to identify the contributing factors.

Sundararajan said analysis outcome and experts suggestion would help in deciding appropriate action plan to enhance safety. International Centre for Automotive Technology of India, Director Dinesh Tyagi said considering the growing road accident severity rate, it is high time to study road accidents with a different and advanced approach. "... the key findings from this project will be kept in the public domain and shall be useful to various concerned agencies and researchers", he said.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
