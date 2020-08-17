Renault Offering Attractive Discounts of Upto Rs 45,000 on Select Models in India

The auto industry has been severely hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to boost sales in such a time of crisis, Renault has introduced some discounts on their vehicles. Certain cars will be available at a discounted price until the end of this month.

According to a report published in Rush Lane, the carmaker has put discounts on Renault Kwid, Triber and Duster.

The std and RXE variant of the Kwid does not offer any cash discount. However, those willing to buy this car can avail an exchange benefit of Rs 5000, a loyalty offer of Rs 10,000 and a 5-year warranty. These benefits can only be availed by August 31. On Triber, the manual variant comes with an exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and corporate discounts of Rs 7000. The Triber AMT variant, on the other hand, comes with a special loyalty bonus along with Rs.7,000 corporate discount.

Also Watch:

For pushing the sales of Duster, the brand is offering an exchange offer worth Rs.25,000 with an Rs.20,000 corporate discount which goes up to Rs.25,000 cash discount. This will be available on the RXE and RXZ variants. While the RXS petrol variant will be available at Rs.25,000 exchange offer and Rs.20,000 corporate discount.