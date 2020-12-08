Renault Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 80,000 on Select Models Till December-End in India

Some Renault dealerships in India are offering year end discounts on the entire range. These are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. Interested buyers can avail it till December 31.

A report published in Carwale has mentioned the list of discounts that are available on each Renault car. Here is a look at the same:

Renault Duster:

There are different discounts that are being offered on Duster RXS CVT, Duster RXS and Duster RXZ. The CVT variant buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000. Those willing to buy Duster RXS and Duster RXZ will be getting an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000, on each of the vehicles. This offer is available on both turbo-petrol variant as well as the NA petrol variant.

Renault Kwid:

The vehicle is being made available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 9,000. There is an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000 on Kwid RXL model.

Renault Triber:

The one comes with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The AMT variants of the Triber can be purchased with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.