Renault Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 75,000 on Select Models in April in India

French automobile major, Renault has announced the discount schemes on all its models for April 2021. The company will provide the offers in the form of exchange discounts, upfront cash discounts, corporate benefits and loyalty.

Kwid: Kwid comes as one of the most popular cars of Renault in India and prospective buyers can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the models rolled out in the year 2020 and Rs 10,000 for 2021 models. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 as well as a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a rural discount of Rs 5,000.

Triber: Renault updated its Triber model recently offering dual-tone paint on the exterior as well as a range of new features. Interested buyers can fetch a cash discount of Rs 25,000 for the models launched in the year 2020 Rs 15,000 for 2021 models.

The exchange benefit on the other hand is Rs 20,000, while the maximum loyalty bonus on the RXE variant has been fixed at Rs 10,000. The company is also offering a distinctive rural offer which can be availed by farmers, gram panchayat members and sarpanch with Rs 5,000 additional discount. Employees of selected PSUs and corporates can also benefit from Rs 10000 corporate discount.

Kiger: Renault has announced an extended warranty of 5 years/1,00,000km as a loyalty benefit for buyers who want to opt for the newly arrived Kiger.

Duster: The Duster SUV comes with two engine options, a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The RXZ and RXS variants of the 1.5-litre engine model can be availed with an exchange benefit of Rs 30,000, while both the rural and loyalty discounts will benefit the buyers forRs 15,000 each. The corporate discount offered on the model has been fixed at Rs 30,000 for selected companies.

