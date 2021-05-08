Renault Offering Huge Savings of Upto Rs 75000 on Duster, Kwid, Triber for May 2021

In a bid to give sales a boost, Renault India is offering hefty discounts on its range of cars for the month of May. Renault is offering savings up to Rs 75,000 on its popular cars like Duster, Kiger, Triber and the Kwid. Renault is also offering a unique rural and corporate offer where it will be providing extra discounts to farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members under the rural plan. The corporate plan will give an extra discount to specific PSUs and a list of corporates. All the offers will be valid on all the booking made till May 31.

Let’s look at the offers in detail.

KwidRenault's most affordable and highest-selling car, Kwid will be available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for MY 2020 cars and Rs 10,000 on the MY 2021 cars. The company is also offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. For bookings made through the Renault website and the app, customers will get Rs 2000 additional cash discount. Buyers will also be able to avail a discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 under Renault's rural and corporate plans respectively.

TriberRenault Triber recently got an update in its look and a few other updates in its features. The car will be available at a discount of Rs 25,000 for the MY 2020 model and Rs 15,000 for MY 2021 models. Additionally, there's an exchange bonus starting at Rs 20, 000 and Rs 10, 000 loyalty bonus for the RXE variant. Buys may opt for an added discount of Rs 5,000 and RS 10, 000 under the rural and corporate plan.

DusterRenault's flagship car Duster is up for grabs for the maximum amount of savings. Duster which is available in two-engine version - 1.5 litre and 1.3 litre turbo is offering discounts and saving up to Rs 75,000. The RXS and RXZ variants of the 1.5-litre version of the car comes with an exchange benefit of Rs 30,000. These versions of the car also get a rural discount of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount fixed at Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the RXS manual and CVT version of the 1.3-litre turbo engine gets a cash discount of Rs 30,000 cash discount coupled with the benefits being offered on the 1.5-litre version of the car. The RXE trim attracts a loyalty benefit of Rs 20,000.

KigerRenault is offering a five year or 100000KM extended warranty as a loyalty benefit that includes either an exchange benefit or buying any additional Renault model.

