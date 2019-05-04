Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Renault, Paytm Mall Partner to Provide Online Car Bookings in India

This would enable Paytm Mall customers and other potential car buyers to book their desired Renault car, like the Kwid, Duster or Captur, online.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
Renault, Paytm Mall Partner to Provide Online Car Bookings in India
Renault Kwid. (Image: Renault India)
Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce, has entered into a strategic partnership with Renault to provide car booking and payment solution on its platform. With this Renault becomes the first four-wheeler brand to be listed on Paytm Mall. This would enable Paytm Mall customers and other potential car buyers to book their desired Renault car online. The partnership is applicable for Renault cars in India like the Kwid, Duster, and Captur.

Paytm Mall has also introduced a Digital Experience zone to simplify buying for Renault customers. Consumers can log on to Paytm Mall (via website or mobile application) and pick their desired Renault India vehicle. They can select their car variant, and relevant local dealer for vehicle sourcing. Paytm Mall customers have to confirm the booking by paying a token amount of Rs. 10,000. Then, they can then simply go to their preferred dealer and complete remaining formalities and payment to pick up their vehicle.

Speaking about the development, Srinivas Mothey, Sr. Vice President, Paytm Mall said, “We are excited to partner with Renault India for the launch of car bookings on our platform. Renault is one of the fastest growing automotive brands & their cars known for their unique style, which is quite popular across car aficionados in India. Our partnership with Renault India would help us to simplify car booking for customers throughout the country, who can now research, compare and even book their favorite car form the comfort of their home or office 24x7.”

Thomas Dubruel, VP – Sales & Marketing, Renault India said, “Renault is a strong propagator of innovation, which helps make our customer’s life easy. The work we have done in digital space like Product Apps and MyRenault App is a testimony of that. Taking our commitment to innovation one step ahead, we partnered with Paytm Mall, which is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India, allowing our customers to book Renault car of their choice directly from Paytm Mall. We believe this will allow us to reach a wider audience base on digital and help them choose and book a Renault with ease. This also is an important step in our preparations for the upcoming launch this year.”
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
