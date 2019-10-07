Renault Reports 30 Per Cent Growth in September, Only Company in India to Post Profit

Auto manufacturers continued their spell of declining sales as the onset of the festive season failed to turn things around last month. Tata Motors became the worst-performing Indian manufacturer in September after reporting a year-on-year decline of 56 per cent. However, amid the mass slow down Renault managed to record positive sales after it recorded a growth of 30 per cent.

The company sold 8,345 units last month, compared to the 6,434 models it sold in the same month last year. Major automobile makers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota and Honda, on October 1, reported double-digit declines in domestic passenger vehicle sales in September. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic sales declined by 26.7 per cent at 1,12,500 units last month as against 1,53,550 units in September 2018.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India said its domestic PV sales were down 14.8 per cent at 40,705 units as against 47,781 units in September last year. Toyota Kirloskar Motor's (TKM) domestic sales were at 10,203 units last month as compared to 12,512 units in September 2018, a decline of 18 per cent. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported a 37.24 per cent decline in domestic sales at 9,301 units in September as against 14,820 units in the same month last year. Nissan and Datsun posted a combined decline of 55.6 per cent after selling 1,433 models this year in September compared to the 3,227 models it sold last year.

