Renault Reports Year-on-Year Growth of 65 Per Cent in December 2019, Highest Ever
Renault is also reportedly working on a sub-four-meter compact SUV that will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon among others.
Renault Triber. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
In the last month of 2019, Nissan reported a massive year-on-year growth of 65 per cent. The company sold 11,964 vehicles last month as against the 7,263 units it sold in the same month of 2018.
Reflecting on the growing sales, Renault is also reportedly working on a new sub-four-meter compact SUV based on the Kwid's CMF-A platform. Recent reports citing leaked documents suggest that the car will most likely be called the Kiger, a type of horse found in the USA. While we are still dark on the details, Renault will be introducing the model in the second half of 2020 and will introduce it in just petrol powertrain. In the same breath, the company has also confirmed that it will be axing diesel-powered models and variants from its Indian lineup ahead of the new BS-VI emission norms in April this year.
Last year, Renault launched the most affordable MPV in India in the form the Triber, which considerably buoyed its sales in the following months. Catering to the needs of its customers, the company CEO also confirmed that later this year, it will come out with a turbocharged petrol version of the same car. While, the buck ended there without any further details, we expect it will be the same engine that poweres the UK-spec Clio and Captur, but detuned to suit the MPV's persona.
