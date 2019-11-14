Renault Sells 5,240 Units of Triber MPV in October 2019

French automaker Renault which recently launched the Triber as the most affordable offering in the MPV segment has garnered sale of 5240 units of the same. Renault was among the only three companies that reported positive sales during the month of October this year. Following a global recession and negative sentiments among buyers, the Indian auto industry has been facing a prolonged slump that has extended for over 11 months now. In October, Renault along with Maruti Suzuki and Volkswagen were the only companies that registered slight growth.

The Renault Triber offers a number of seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The second row of the car is sliding, reclinable, foldable and can be tumbled, allowing for up to 200 mm legroom. Moreover, all three rows get air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets. The car comes with four airbags: driver, passenger and front sides, which is a first in the segment it operates in. It also offers three-point seatbelts for all three rows, even for the middle rear passenger. Renault Triber also has the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms, with a reverse camera option in higher models.

The Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which drops to 320 litres in the six-seater layout and 84 litres in the seven-seater arrangement. There’s intuitive cabin storage too, up to 31 litres. The car will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be among the biggest units on offer in the sub-Rs 6 lakh segment. This is even larger than the 7.0-inch unit on Renault’s other cars like Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with few intelligent functions such as driving-style coaching and driver economy rating.

Under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit. It tips the scales at 947kg.

