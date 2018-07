Renault Sherpa Armoured Military Vehicle Serving NSG Spotted in Mumbai

Strategy & tactics provide the scheme for operations..logistics the means! Armoured tactical vehicle "Sherpa" Renault @ IGI Airport, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/E1ZkaHHcZe — CISF@India (@CISFHQrs) October 6, 2017

Indian Security Forces, especially the highly tactical and specialized forces like NSG (National Security Guards) are known for their state-of-the-art equipment, ranging from weapons to vehicles . One such vehicle used by NSG commandos is the Renault Sherpa Light Armoured Personal Carrier (APC), which has been spotted running on the Mumbai roads recently.Many people are not aware that apart from manufacturing personal vehicles, the French auto maker also has a specialized defense arm called Renault Trucks Defense, that manufacture military grade vehicles for security forces across the globe.One such highly acclaimed vehicle is the Renault Sherpa Light, which is known for its armored prowess, and is highly mobile in war zones, thanks to its 4.76 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 215 Bhp and 800 Nm. The 4x4 vehicle has a payload of 2.2 tons and can carry 10 personnel. Even though the vehicle is 11 tons in weight, it has a top speed of 110 kmph and can run 1000 km with a tank full.The Renault Sherpa Light was first showcased in India at the 2012 DefExpo and is also used by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) who used the Sherpa Light at the Delhi Airport. The truck is also deployed in Kashmir to control the insurgency. The Renault Sherpa was launched first in 2006 and was renamed from Sherpa 2 to Sherpa Light.The Renault Sherpa is available in unarmoured or armoured variants (ballistic, mine and IED kits), and is ideal for tactical missions such as scouting, patrol, convoy escort and command and liaison.