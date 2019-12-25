Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Renault Starts Exporting the Triber to South Africa
The Renault Triber was developed and produced in India and has already crossed 20,000 unit sales domestically.
Renault Triber. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Renault has commenced exports of Renault Triber to South Africa. Since its launch, the Renault Triber has been a popular car in the B-segment. “With the launch of Renault Triber, Renault forayed in the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the Indian automobile market. Triber has already established itself as a breakthrough concept and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. With more than 20,000 Triber already sold in India, we are proud to commence the exports of the first batch of 600 Tribers to South Africa. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Tribers to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.
The launch of the Triber has ensured that Renault is progressing despite the challenging macro-economic environment in India. The company registered a cumulative sales growth of 70 per cent in the last 2 months and is one of the few automotive brands to post positive sales growth this calendar year.
The Renault Triber is a modular vehicle which comfortably accommodates one to seven adults in less than four meters. It offers 625L boot space, the largest in its category, in the five-seater configuration. It also comes with a focus on safety, with four airbags. The Triber comes fitted with the new Energy engine: a 1.0-litre petrol engine, offering a balance between performance and fuel economy, with a low total cost of maintenance.
