Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Renault Talks Became 'Unreasonable': FCA Chairman John Elkann

The French government, which controls 15 per cent of Renault, gave it a conditional green light but also warned against "haste".

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Renault Talks Became 'Unreasonable': FCA Chairman John Elkann
Fiat-Chrsyler Logo. For representative purposes only. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Merger negotiations between Renault and Fiat-Chrysler have reached a point where continuing would be "unreasonable", the Italian-American carmaker's boss John Elkann said on Thursday after the talks' spectacular collapse. Fiat Chrysler (FCA) had stunned the markets last week by proposing a "merger of equals" with the French group that would create an auto giant spanning the globe, encompassing Renault's Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

"When it becomes clear that the conversations have been brought to the point beyond which it becomes unreasonable to go, it is necessary to be equally brave to interrupt them," Elkann wrote in a letter to employees published by Italian media.

The French government, which controls 15 per cent of Renault, gave it a conditional green light but also warned against "haste". It was said by analysts to have been pressing for more control over the new firm alongside Fiat's Agnelli family. But FCA said late Wednesday that the "political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully." Elkann insisted on Thursday that "the decision to start these conversations with Renault was correct, a decision we made after preparing ourselves on all fronts."

"The broad consensus it received was a clear signal that our timing, as well as the balance of what we proposed, was correct," Elkann said that the decision to stop talks was taken to protect the interests of the company and of stakeholders.

"We will continue to be open to opportunities of all kinds that offer the possibility of strengthening and accelerating the realisation of this strategy and creating value," Elkann said.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram