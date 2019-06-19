Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Renault to Globally Unveil Triber Today – Watch it Live Here

Renault claims that the Triber will be “super spacious”, “ultra-modern” and “India’s first”.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Renault to Globally Unveil Triber Today – Watch it Live Here
Renault Triber teased. (Image: Renault)
Loading...

Renault will officially unveil the new Triber today on June 19. The global debut will pave way for the launch of the Renault Triber in India by next month and the car will sit above the Kwid in Renault India’s line-up. The Renault Triber is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Renault claims that the Triber will be “super spacious”, “ultra-modern” and “India’s first”. This nearly confirms that Renault Triber would offer the much-talked-about modular and versatile seating layout, which will make it an optional 7-seater.

Reportedly, the car is expected to have an easily removable third row, which is expected to have a manual folding and an unlatching operation that would be simple to carry out. This will make the car ‘modular’-- wherein either you could choose seating space for 7 passengers or go for bigger cargo space.

Renault claims it will have a unique body style that cannot be simplified into a generic category. So it will be interesting to see how the company markets the new Triber-- a premium hatchback, an MPV or a crossover. The Triber will most likely employ the 1.0-litre engine from the Kwid or the 1.2-litre engine from the Micra.

There is also a possibility that Renault will use a turbocharged iteration of the Kwid’s 1.0-litre engine. The news of a turbocharged unit making its way into the Triber is also in the air. And, like the Kwid, the Renault Triber might offer a manual as well as an AMT gearbox option.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram