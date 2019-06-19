Renault to Globally Unveil Triber Today – Watch it Live Here

Renault will officially unveil the new Triber today on June 19. The global debut will pave way for the launch of the Renault Triber in India by next month and the car will sit above the Kwid in Renault India’s line-up. The Renault Triber is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Renault claims that the Triber will be “super spacious”, “ultra-modern” and “India’s first”. This nearly confirms that Renault Triber would offer the much-talked-about modular and versatile seating layout, which will make it an optional 7-seater.

Reportedly, the car is expected to have an easily removable third row, which is expected to have a manual folding and an unlatching operation that would be simple to carry out. This will make the car ‘modular’-- wherein either you could choose seating space for 7 passengers or go for bigger cargo space.

Renault claims it will have a unique body style that cannot be simplified into a generic category. So it will be interesting to see how the company markets the new Triber-- a premium hatchback, an MPV or a crossover. The Triber will most likely employ the 1.0-litre engine from the Kwid or the 1.2-litre engine from the Micra.

There is also a possibility that Renault will use a turbocharged iteration of the Kwid’s 1.0-litre engine. The news of a turbocharged unit making its way into the Triber is also in the air. And, like the Kwid, the Renault Triber might offer a manual as well as an AMT gearbox option.