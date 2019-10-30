Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India

Sub-compact sedans made in India have shown promising results in countries in Latin America, South East Asia, but most importantly Africa.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
Image for representational purpose (Image: Reuters)

After launching the Triber as the most affordable MPV in India, Renault is reportedly working on a subcompact sedan for India that will compete against the dominant player Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company is planning the model to be India-specific while being an option to be exported to foreign markets.

Sub-compact sedans made in India have shown promising results in countries in Latin America, South East Asia, but most importantly Africa. The automotive market in Africa for several years has been dominated by the subcompact sedan segment. Renault’s last stab anything close to the segment was the Logan that was based on the Dacia Logan. The car was based on the B0/M0 platform while the one in the pipeline will underpin the same CMF-A+ platform that was used in the Triber MPV.

Renault’s insights on the Triber in terms of drivability and space management is expected to come in handy during the development. In India, the subcompact segment holds great importance being preferred by most families and fleet services like Ola and Uber. Models that are currently operating in the segment include models such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and VW Ameo.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram