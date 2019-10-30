Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India

After launching the Triber as the most affordable MPV in India, Renault is reportedly working on a subcompact sedan for India that will compete against the dominant player Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company is planning the model to be India-specific while being an option to be exported to foreign markets.

Sub-compact sedans made in India have shown promising results in countries in Latin America, South East Asia, but most importantly Africa. The automotive market in Africa for several years has been dominated by the subcompact sedan segment. Renault’s last stab anything close to the segment was the Logan that was based on the Dacia Logan. The car was based on the B0/M0 platform while the one in the pipeline will underpin the same CMF-A+ platform that was used in the Triber MPV.

Renault’s insights on the Triber in terms of drivability and space management is expected to come in handy during the development. In India, the subcompact segment holds great importance being preferred by most families and fleet services like Ola and Uber. Models that are currently operating in the segment include models such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and VW Ameo.

