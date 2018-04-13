Renault to Organize Car Summer Camp Across India

Renault India today announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, ‘Renault Summer Camp’. In order to strengthen the bonding with the customers as well as sustain their loyalty, the service camp will be conducted across all Renault Service facilities across India from April 16 - April 22, 2018.The primary objective of organizing the service camp is to ensure optimal performance of the cars. The Renault Summer camp will offer a comprehensive car check-up including free car top wash for Renault owners as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car. Such periodical checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the vehicle.As part of the Renault Summer Camp, Renault India customers can also avail up to 50% discount on select Accessories, 15% attractive discount offers on select spare parts, labour charges and other value-added services. Renault India will also provide 10% discount on ‘Renault Secure’, which covers Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance. In addition, there would be a special price on ‘Renault Assured’ to facilitate the customers with insurance renewal solutions.Over the last few years, Renault has focused on establishing a strong base in India. Renault India has recently introduced a Category First Warranty - 4 years or upto 100,000 KM (whichever is earlier) along with Roadside assistance on Renault KWID.