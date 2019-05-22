English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault Triber MPV to be Unveiled on June 19, Based on Kwid Hatchback
The Renault Triber will be seated above the Kwid hatchback and will be launched in July or August this year.
Image for representational purpose (Image: Reuters)
Renault has announced that it will officially unveil the new Triber on June 19. The global debut will pave way for the launch of Renault Triber in India by July or August. The Triber will sit above the Kwid in Renault India’s line-up and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh -8 lakh.
In its latest teaser, Renault claimed that the Triber will be “super spacious”, “ultra-modern” and “India’s first”. This nearly confirms that Renault Triber would offer the much-talked-about modular and versatile seating layout, which will make it an optional 7-seater. Reportedly, the car is expected to have an easily removable third row, which is expected to have a manual folding and an unlatching operation that would be simple to carry out. This will make the car ‘modular’-- wherein either you could choose seating space for 7 passengers or go for bigger cargo space.
Renault claims it will have a unique body style that cannot be simplified into a generic category. So it will be interesting to see how the company markets the new Triber-- a premium hatchback, an MPV or a crossover. The Triber will most likely employ the 1.0-litre engine from the Kwid or the 1.2-litre engine from the Micra. There is also a possibility that Renault will use a turbocharged iteration of the Kwid’s 1.0-litre engine. The news of a turbocharged unit making its way into the Triber is also in the air. And, like the Kwid, the Renault Triber might offer a manual as well as an AMT gearbox option.
With the BS VI regulations looming just around the corner, which will make new diesel engines expensive, the Triber is most likely to be a petrol-only car. Other features that are likely to be offered on the Triber include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, a rear parking camera, etc. The new Renault Triber will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the soon-to-be-launched Wagon R 7-seater, Hyundai’s Elite i20, the newly-launched Hyundai Venue, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
