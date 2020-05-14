Renault Triber AMT Set to be Launched in India Soon, Was Unveiled at 2020 Auto Expo

The Renault Triber has been nothing short of a success for Renault in India. Now, the automaker could soon launch the AMT-equipped version of the Triber in the Indian market. Renault had unveiled the Triber AMT at the 2020 Auto Expo and had said that the car will launch in our market later this year. As per a report, that time could be as soon as May 18, 2020.

The Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which drops to 320 litres in the six-seater layout and 84 litres in the seven-seater arrangement. There’s intuitive cabin storage too, up to 31 litres. For comparison, the Ertiga offers 550 litres of boot space with the 3rd row down, Swift offers a boot space of 268 litres and Hyundai Venue 350 litres.

The Triber offers a number of seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The second row of the car is sliding, reclinable, foldable and can be tumbled, allowing for up to 200 mm legroom. Moreover, all three rows get air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets that further add to the comfort of the passengers. The car comes with four airbags: driver, passenger and front sides, which is a first in the segment it operates in. It also offers three-point seatbelts for all three rows, even for the middle rear passenger. Renault Triber also gets a speed alert system, rear parking sensors and a seatbelt reminder system as standard.

The Renault Triber features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is amongst the biggest units on offer in the sub-Rs 6 lakh segment. This is even larger than the 7.0-inch unit on Renault’s other cars like Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with few intelligent functions such as driving-style coaching and driver economy rating.

The Renault Triber derives the same engine from the Kwid which means under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 RPM and 96 Nm at 3500 RPM.

