Renault Triber Crosses 10,000 Unit Sales in India Within 2 Months of Launch

Renault announced the delivery of its 10,001st Triber in just about two months of launch. The delivery was made at the company’s Mumbai dealership, Benchmark Motors. The company sold 11,516 cars in October 2019, registering a 63 per cent growth over the same period last year. Renault Triber has a modular interior which can seat up to seven people.

“The festive season has begun on a good note for Renault India, and we are thankful to our customers for the encouraging response to our new game-changer, Renault TRIBER. With 10,000 cars already delivered and a strong bookings pipeline, we have ramped up the production and are taking concerted efforts to further accelerate production to enable faster deliveries and best in class quality. Together with the metro cities, Renault TRIBER has seen wide acceptance in the rural markets as well, and we have a robust strategy to build our presence across these markets, which offers significant growth potential,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The Renault Triber offers a number of seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The second row of the car is sliding, reclinable, foldable and can be tumbled, allowing for up to 200 mm legroom. Moreover, all three rows get air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets. The car comes with four airbags: driver, passenger and front sides, which is a first in the segment it operates in. It also offers three-point seatbelts for all three rows, even for the middle rear passenger. Renault Triber also has the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms, with a reverse camera option in higher models.

The Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which drops to 320 litres in the six-seater layout and 84 litres in the seven-seater arrangement. There’s intuitive cabin storage too, up to 31 litres. The car will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be among the biggest units on offer in the sub-Rs 6 lakh segment. This is even larger than the 7.0-inch unit on Renault’s other cars like Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with few intelligent functions such as driving-style coaching and driver economy rating.

Under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit. It tips the scales at 947kg.

