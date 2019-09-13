Renault Triber MPV Outsells Kwid Hatchback in August 2019 Sales

In its first month in the Indian market, the Renault Triber has outsold the Kwid hatchback. The MPV was launched in India at very competitive pricing starting at Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom). In the month of August, the 2,490 units of the seven-seater surpassed the 2,090 models of Kwid sold in the same month. Triber’s healthy numbers come in the form of a ray of hope for the French automaker which, along with other manufacturers in the Indian market, have been struggling to perform amidst an inevitable industry slowdown.

The Triber arrived in a seven-seat guise that the company claims to offer much-talked-about modular and versatile seating layout, which will make it an optional 7-seater. Renault says the new Triber offers a number of seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The second row of the car is sliding, reclinable, foldable and can be tumbled, allowing for up to 200 mm legroom.

Moreover, all three rows get air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets that further add to the comfort of the passengers. The car comes with four airbags -- driver, passenger and front sides – which is a first in the segment it operates in. It also offers three-point seatbelts for all three rows, even for the middle rear passenger. Renault Triber will also get the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms, with a reverse camera option in higher models.

The Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which drops to 320 litres in the six-seater layout and 84 litres in the seven-seater arrangement. There’s intuitive cabin storage too, up to 31 litres. For comparison, the Ertiga offers 550 litres of boot space with the 3rd row down, Swift offers a boot space of 268 litres and Hyundai Venue 350 litres.

The Renault Triber will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be among the biggest units on offer in the sub-Rs 6 lakh segment. This is even larger than the 7.0-inch unit on Renault’s other cars like Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with few intelligent functions such as driving-style coaching and driver economy rating.

Under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit. It tips the scales at 947kg.

