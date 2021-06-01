Renault Triber MPV Secures Four-Star Adult Occupant Safety Rating at Global NCAP Crash Test

Renault TRIBER has been awarded the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety and 3-star Child occupant safety from Global NCAP. Launched in August 2019 as a modular MPV, the Renault has till now sold 75,000 Triber in India. Renault Triber is an affordable MPV accommodating upto seven adults in less than 4 meters and has played a key role in Renault’s expansion plans in India.

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault TRIBER has already established itself as a successful product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers.

This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as TRIBER was conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP for TRIBER reiterates our commitment towards safety.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It is satisfying to note Renault’s safety improvements with Global NCAP’s Triber crash test result. We would encourage them to continue this progress, and to set a five star or Safer Choice rating as their future target for the Indian market.”

Renault has commenced the exports of TRIBER to South Africa and the SAARC region and aims to expand the exports of TRIBER to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region.

The car has been tested for frontal impact. The evaluation of the tests by Global NCAP have resulted in a 4-Star rating for adult occupant safety and 3-Star for child occupant safety, making it the safest 7-seater tested to date in the mass segment in India. Renault TRIBER is built with more than 7 safety features as standard and a class leading offering of 4 Airbags available in its top variant.

