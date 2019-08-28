Renault Triber MPV to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

Renault will officially launch the Triber MPV today on August 28. The global debut of the Renault's newest car took place in India a couple of months ago. The car will sit above the Kwid in Renault India’s line-up. The Renault Triber is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Renault claims that the Triber will be “super spacious”, “ultra-modern” and “India’s first”. This Renault Triber comes with the much-talked-about modular and versatile seating layout, which will make it an optional 7-seater.

The MPV has an easily removable third row, which has a manual folding and an unlatching operation that would be simple to carry out. This will make the car ‘modular’-- wherein either you could choose seating space for 7 passengers or go for bigger cargo space.

Renault says Triber has a unique body style that cannot be simplified into a generic category. So it will be interesting to see how the company markets the new Triber-- a premium hatchback, an MPV or a crossover. The Triber will employ the 1.0-litre engine from the Kwid albeit in a turbocharged iteration.

