Renault Triber Sales Surpass Kwid, Becomes Best-Selling Car For Company

Launched in September, Renault’s newest offering, the 7-seater mini MPV Renault Triber, has now become the best-selling car for the company. Though Renault, on October 1 this year, unveiled the facelift version of the Kwid as well, the last month's sales report of Renault shows Triber has even outsold the Kwid, according to a report. The sales report by Renault mentions that a total of 4,710 units of the Triber were dispatched in September. The company, during the same period, managed to sell a total of 2,955 units of Kwid. All the other models manufactured by Renault have lower sales as compared to the Triber and the Kwid.

The third best-selling car by Renault in September was the Duster. The automobile manufacturer sold 544 units of Renault Duster, while 78 units of the Renault Lodgy were dispatched during the same period. Renault sold only 18 units of the Captur, the company's most expensive vehicle, in September. The dispatch figures for both the Kwid and the Triber are expected to witness a massive change in October. This is because the automobile manufacturer has launched the new Kwid, whose dispatch numbers will reflect on the sales chart of October. As Renault has recently launched the Triber, the dispatch figures in the sale chart include the units that have been released to the dealers as display vehicles as well as test-drive vehicles. The dispatch numbers are not the exact sales figures, which means it does not reflect the exact amount of cars sold by the manufacturer.

The Renault Triber is one of the most affordable 7-seater MPVs with price starting from Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triber is powered with 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that generates a maximum of 71 Bhp and peak torque of 96 Nm. The Renault Triber gets a 5-speed manual transmission at the moment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.