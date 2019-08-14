Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Renault Triber to Launch in India on August 28, Bookings to Commence Soon For Rs 11,000

The Renault Triber is set to be launched in India soon and will be a seven-seater offering from the house of Renault.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
The Renault Triber. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
French auto major Renault said it will open bookings for its upcoming compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Triber on August 17 in India. The vehicle, which will be launched on August 28, can be booked online or through an authorised dealership by paying Rs 11,000, Renault India said in a statement. Despatches of Triber have started to reach Renault's over 350 dealerships across India, it added.

"India is a key market for Groupe Renault. We have a clear objective and strategy to accelerate our expansion in India by doubling the sales volume to 2,00,000 units annually over the next three years," Renault India Operations Country CEO & MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said. Renault Triber will play an important role in the company's expansion plans and will set new benchmarks in terms of space and modularity, he added.

The seven-seater Triber, which is less than 4 metres in length, will be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine and has been specifically designed for the Indian market, the company said.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
