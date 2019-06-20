Renault Triber: Top Five Features That Set the Car Apart From Others

The Renault Triber has finally been unveiled and it looks like it was worth the wait. The car, which has been co-developed by Renault’s facilities in India and France, has been specifically designed for the Indian market with some game-changing features that set it apart from the other cars in its space. Here’s a look at the five things about Renault Triber that is likely to give it an advantage over other premium hatchbacks or MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) in India:

1) The Triber’s biggest differentiating point in the crowded sub-four-metre space is the availability of third-row seating, which makes space for up to seven adults. The only other 7-seater car in the sub-4 metre space is Datsun GO+, but Triber has an edge as it looks way more premium and feature-loaded. Hence, it is likely to attract customers interested in premium hatchbacks but with an option to seat more people when required.

2) The second biggest selling point can be the modularity the car offers in terms of interiors. Renault says the new Triber offers more than 100 different seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The second row of the car is sliding, reclinable, foldable and can be tumbled, allowing for up to 200 mm legroom. As for the third row, Renault claims that the 834mm roof height will allow even full-sized passengers to sit here. Moreover, all three rows get air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets that further add to the comfort of the passengers.

3) The boot space can be Renault Triber’s another strong point. In the five-seater configuration, the Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which drops to 320 litres in the six-seater layout and 84 litres in the seven-seater arrangement. There’s intuitive cabin storage too, up to 31 litres. For comparison, the Ertiga offers 550 litres of boot space with the 3rd row down, Swift offers a boot space of 268 litres and Hyundai Venue 350 litres.

4) Safety comes first, for Renault Triber as well. The car will come with four airbags -- driver, passenger and front sides – which is a first in the segment it operates in. It also offers three-point seatbelts for all three rows, even for the middle rear passenger. Renault Triber will also get the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms, with a reverse camera option in higher models.

5) The Renault Triber will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be among the biggest units on offer in the sub-Rs 6 lakh segment. This is even larger than the 7.0-inch unit on Renault’s other cars like Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with few intelligent functions such as driving-style coaching and driver economy rating.