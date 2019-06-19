Renault Triber Unveiled in India, Gets 7 Seats and a Modular Cabin

Renault has officially dropped the wraps on the upcoming Triber MPV. The French automaker has placed the new car a rung above the Kwid and is expected to be priced between Rs Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh when it arrives later next month. Renault claims that the Triber to be a “super spacious”, “ultra-modern” and “India’s first”. The Triber arrives in a seven-seat guise that the company claims to offer much-talked-about modular and versatile seating layout, which will make it an optional 7-seater.

A few of the notable features of the car comes in the form of 625-litre boot space in five-seater mode, adjustable seats that come with five seating modes, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features MediaNav Evolution alongside Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a hands-free access card that can unlock and lock the vehicle among others.

Mechanically, the car is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 71hp and 96Nm of torque through a five-speed transmission. It tips the scales at 947kg.