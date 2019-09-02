Renault Triber vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spec Comparison: Specifications, Features, Video Review and More

Renault has launched the Triber MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh. The car finds a place in the company's lineup above the Kwid hatchback and below the Duster in terms of pricing. The sub-4 metre MPV is the first model in the company's lineup that comes with a modular cabin letting buyers take off the third row of seats and converting to a 5-seater car. In the current climate, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads the MPV segment with a year-on-year growth of 94 percent in July. Hence, we put them side by side for a much-needed comparison.

Engine

The Renault Triber derives the same engine from the Kwid which means under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit.

On the other hand, in line with its goal to be independent of diesel engines ahead of BS-VI norms, Maruti Suzuki recently axed the .3-litre diesel engine from the Ertiga. The model now ships with either a 1.5-litre or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Each of the engines output 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Petrol engines can be bought with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, while diesel is available with just the manual transmission.

Features

The Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which drops to 320 litres in the six-seater layout and 84 litres in the seven-seater arrangement. There’s intuitive cabin storage too, up to 31 litres. For comparison, the Ertiga offers 550 litres of boot space with the 3rd row down, Swift offers a boot space of 268 litres and Hyundai Venue 350 litres.

The Renault Triber will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be among the biggest units on offer in the sub-Rs 6 lakh segment. This is even larger than the 7.0-inch unit on Renault’s other cars like Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with few intelligent functions such as driving-style coaching and driver economy rating.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The all-new Ertiga also gets air-cooled cup holders, bottle holders and accessory socket in each row.

