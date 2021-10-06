Renault Unveils Dacia Duster Commercial SUV, Ditches Rear Seats for Cargo Space

The facelift version of Renault’s popular SUV Duster was unveiled in the European market recently. While the SUV is sold under Renault’s brand name in India, Dacia manages its sales in Europe. Duster has been one of the most successful products from Dacia and with the introduction of the new facelift, the company will be looking to assert its market position. Introduced with cargo capabilities, Dacia Duster Commercial will be targeting small and medium businesses. Dacia has removed the rear seats to make more space for cargo purposes and only two passengers can sit up front, reveals Gaadiwadi.

The SUV comes with a cargo capacity of 1,623 litres, which is nearly 1200 litres more than the standard Duster. The regular Duster comes with a boot space area of 445 litres. The company, however, is offering all modern safety and convenience features including Bluetooth connectivity, USB, cruise control and many others.

The utilitarian gets steering mounted controls and the comfort trim of this Duster features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include automatic high beam headlamps, automatic emergency braking, stability control and others.

While there’s not much change in the look and feel of the vehicle, the company has managed to incorporate few subtle design touches. The rear window and the tailgate get a dark tint while features like fog lamps, alloy wheels, roof rail, steel trim and coloured key panels are carried from the standard Duster. Dacia Duster Commercial is available in four powertrain options that include an entry-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit delivering 90 ps of power with a peak torque of 160 Nm. The 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit generates 130 hp and 240 Nm torque, while a more powerful full version of this unit is capable of delivering 150hp of power and 250Nm torque.

The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre turbo unit that makes 115 bhp and 260Nm. Dacia is also offering the choice of a four-wheel-drive variant across many trims of Duster Commercial.

