Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Renault Unveils the new Captur with Smarter and More Customizable Features

From the outside, the new Captur displays a sportier physique, with its wider grille and two large wind deflectors over the wheel arches.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 4, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Renault Unveils the new Captur with Smarter and More Customizable Features
The new Renault Captur. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...

New design, new interior and new embedded technologies: the second generation of Renault's Captur sees the urban SUV set itself apart with heightened safety and customization features.

From the outside, the new Captur displays a sportier physique, with its wider grille and two large wind deflectors over the wheel arches. The SUV's body is also getting somewhat longer and displays a new C-shaped, 100% LED light signature at the front and back.

Inside, the key elements of the vehicle's "smart cockpit" is a 9.3-inch multimedia screen, tilted slightly towards the driver, providing access to the Renault Easy Link system's customizable settings, navigation and entertainment features. The dashboard features an all-digital display thanks to a colour screen (either 7 or 10.2 inches according to the version), just as in the new Clio (V).

Renault set out to bring new levels of customization to the Captur, inside and out, offering a bevvy of colours for rear-view mirrors, door panel protectors, and roof panelling, to the tune of 90 possible combinations, as well as over 18 different interior configurations.

The French automaker also gave its SUV a wide variety of petrol engines (from 100 to 155 hp), in addition to their diesel counterparts (from 95 to 115 hp), which can all be assorted with a 5- or 6-gear manual gearbox, or a 6-speed automatic. Note that starting in 2020, Renault will offer a rechargeable hybrid version, the E-Tech Plug-in.

Driving aids will include Renault's Highway and Traffic Jam Companion, a first step towards the self-driving car. Drivers will also benefit from active regenerative braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection (including while backing up into a parking space). These solutions will be grouped into three categories (Driving, Safety and Parking) within the Renault Easy Drive system.

The first deliveries of the new Captur are set for the end of 2019, at the same time as the second generation of its rival, the Peugeot 2008, unveiled just two weeks ago. Following the almost-simultaneous launch of their new Clio and 208, the end of the year promises to be a duel of sorts between Renault and Peugeot.

Since its 2013 launch, the Captur has sold over 1.2 million units worldwide.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram