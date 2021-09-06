Rented Hyundai i20 Found Floating in Ocean After Driver Takes the Car to Beach in Goa

Hours after a video of a car floating in the waters off Goa’s popular Morjim beach went viral, police on Wednesday arrested its driver for rash and negligent driving.

The Hyundai i20 had been hired from a local rent-a-car agency by Gourav Bishwad, 25, who was last seen driving the vehicle illegally on the beach, police said.

“Information was received that one tourist has been driving his rented car on Morjim beach, thereby posing risk to the general public moving on the beach. Accordingly police identified the tourist culprit who was intentionally driving the said rent-a-car and registered an offence under Sections 279 (rash driving), and 336 (endangering life) of the IPC," police inspector in-charge of the Pernem police station Jivba Dalvi said.

