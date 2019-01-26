Republic Day 2019: Top Indian Army Vehicles - Tata Merlin, Royal Enfield & More

Tata Merlin LSV. (Image Source - Indian Defence Eye/ Instagram)

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition. (Image: Royal Enfield)

As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day on 26th January 2019, all eyes will be on the mighty firepower show by the Indian Armed Forces. The Republic Day Parade not only attracts tabloids for various genres, our armed forces also get a chance to showcase their muscle. From tanks to missiles and fighter jets, you can see anything and everything that makes our Defence forces so strong in the world.However what you don't see are the vehicles that move these armed forces from city to city, terrain to terrain. Being one of the largest armed forces means you need an incredible resource to move you from one point to another. While some vehicles have been doing it for ages, some are newly inducted.To honour our armed forces, we have listed the top vehicles moving the defence personnel in India. Here's the list from newest induction to the oldest ones-Tata Merlin is not just any other support vehicle, even though it's called a Light Support Vehicle. The Merlin LSV is not yet inducted in the Armed Forces and will be used by the Indian Army for not only troop movement, but also as a combat vehicle if need be. The LSV is made to resist bullet shelling, grenade attack and more. For attack, it can house customized weaponry including a machine gun.The Indian Army long relied on the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy for travelling through the length and breadth if India. However, with Maruti phasing out the Gypsy, Indian Army needed a more modern, robust 4x4 vehicle, which they eventually found in the Tata Safari Storme. An order of 3500 SUVs was placed and Tata is continuously delivering the matte green Safaris to the Indian Army.Think Indian Army and the image of an Indian soldier travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy at the mountainous region of Leh-Ladakh comes into the mind. The Gypsy has been serving the armed forces for decades now and has always solved the purpose of a low cost, low maintenance 4x4 Army vehicle. However, with the strict emission norms and modern-day technology, Maruti decided not to update the old horse and has stopped the production. Although, you can still see Army personnel travelling in the Gypsys.Probably the oldest companion of the Indian Army is the Royal Enfield Bullet. There's hardly any army person who's not ridden a Bullet in their life. The image of an officer wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses, riding a green/ black Royal Enfield has charmed every kid in the country. The Indian Army continues to use to the Royal Enfield for transportation in shorter distances.