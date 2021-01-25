Republic Day 2021: Delhi Airport Imposes Operational Restrictions for Security Purposes

Operational restrictions have been imposed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), as part of security arrangement for ahead of Republic Day.

According to airport sources, landing and takeoff would not be allowed from 10.35 a.m. to 12.15 p.m during January 20-26, excluding January 25.

Accordingly, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued. However, there will be no impact of 'NOTAM' on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopters and those operated by state-owned aircraft or helicopters ferrying Governors or Chief Ministers of State.

Traditionally, a NOTAM is issued every year as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day Parade which is held at the national capital.

Also Watch:

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July. India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

(With input from agencies)