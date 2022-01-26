Republic Day 2022: Here are the Stunning Formations that Indian Air Force Aircrafts Use in Flypast

Republic Day 2022: The annual, pride-laden national event, Republic Day, is here to remind the nation and the world of the robust, democratic fabric fostered by the constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Apart from Republic Day, the nation is also celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ commemorating the 75 years of Independence.

As a result of this confluence, this year, the nation will witness the grandest air show in the history of the celebration of Republic Day. Like every year, the Indian Air Force will flaunt its aircraft battalion in the form of flypast in various formations. However, unlike every year, this year’s flypast is touted as being the largest, with 75 aircraft in the flypast. Naturally, with 75 aircraft, one can expect some vivid and varying formations for the flypast. Let us look at the formations that will be witnessed in this Republic Day parade.

Special Formations

A special celebration calls for special flypast formations. Following suit, the Indian population will witness unique formations paying homage to the martyrs of the war of 1971 and will represent two of the very crucial operations of the war, Tangail Drop and Meghna Operation.

As a result, the Tangail and Meghna formations will be seen roaring the skies on Republic Day to commemorate the 1971 war, which tailed the liberation of Bangladesh. As per the reports by Press Trust of India, the Tangail formation will include “one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation,” while the Meghna formation will consist of four Mi-17 aircraft spear-headed by a Chinook helicopter.

Other Formations

While special formations will be seen a little later into the flypast, the air show will commence with the Dhwaj formation comprising four Mi-17 aircraft.

Once the skies heat up, the spectators will see four Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) in the Rudra formation, followed by 5 ALHs in the Rahat formation.

The 75 aircraft may also be seen in formations such as Brahmastra, Eklavya, Nishan, Dhruv, and Rakshak formations, among others.

