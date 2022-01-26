Republic Day 2022: The Complete List of Indian Air Force Aircrafts Participating in the Flypast

During the Republic Day celebration this year, the largest ever aerial display will be seen above Rajpath, with 75 aircraft from the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy taking part in the majestic flypast highlighting India's military power. This year's procession will include five Rafale fighter jets flying in the Vinaash formation over the Rajpath, keeping in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations. The flypast will conclude with seven Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' configuration.

At a press briefing, IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said that the Tangail formation, consisting of two Dormiers and one Dakota flying in Vic formation, will be part of the flypast, as part of a homage to the 1971 war's Tangail airdrop missions. A Meghna formation of one Chinook and four Mi-17s will also be performed. The flypast will start with four Mi-17 aircraft in the 'Dhwaj' configuration, followed by four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) in the 'Rudra' and 'Rahat' formations, respectively. Rafale, Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I observation aircraft, and Jaguar fighter jets will be among the other aircraft on show at the parade.

The aircraft that will be part of the flypast are as follows:

Mi-17

ALH

CH-47

Mi-171V

Mi-35

AH-64

DAKOTA

DO-228

C-130

AEW&C

SU-30

MiG-29

RAFALE

JAGUAR

P-81

MiG-29K

The Indian Air Force also announced its Republic Day tableau for display which included assets such as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) armed with the AT Dhruvastra missile, Gnat, MiG21 Ashlesha Mk1 radar and Rafale.

Also Watch:

The number of people allowed to attend the Republic Day parade has been restricted to 24,000 people because of the COVID19 pandemic and the surge in cases in the National Capital, a figure that is lower than last year’s 25,000. Before the onset of the pandemic in India, the 2020 Republic Day Parade permitted 1.25 lakh people to attend the parade.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.