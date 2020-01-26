Take the pledge to vote

Auto
1-min read

Republic Day Parade 2020: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in a Range Rover Armoured SUV

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in a Range Rover SUV, President Kovind arrived in a Mercedes-Benz limousine.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
Republic Day Parade 2020: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in a Range Rover Armoured SUV
image for representation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort in Range Rover. (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in a black Range Rover has become a common sight these days, as Prime Minister of India has ditched the armoured BMW 7-series to replace it with SUVs. While PM Modi arrived at the 2019 Independence Day on a Land Cruiser SUV, this Republic Day Narendra Modi ditched his Beemer for a Range Rover. This is not the first time that PM Modi has used this SUV as he was first spotted arriving in a Range Rover at the Independence Day 2017.

The customised BMW 7-series has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official car since he took over in May 2014. As per various reports on the internet, PM’s BMW was right up until the dummy run on 13th August, 2017 but he finally arrived in a Range Rover. The reason for the sudden change was not clarified. The move may be due to some security reasons.

The SUV in which Narendra Modi came is a 2010 Range Rover HSE which packs a 5.0-litre, V8 engine. The luxury SUV is manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover which is owned by Indian auto major, Tata Motors.

