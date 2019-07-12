Requesting Petroleum Ministry to Give Permission for Ethanol Pumps - Nitin Gadkari

TVS Motor Company today launched the India’s first Ethanol based motorcycle - new TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100. Present at the launch event was Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways who said at the launch that he has requested the Petroleum Ministry to give permission for Ethanol Pumps. Currently there is no commercial fuel pump selling ethanol mixed fuel in India.

Last year, the Indian government announced a National Policy on Biofuels stating that 20 per cent Ethanol will be mandatory for petrol-mixed fuel sold after 2030. Bio-ethanol is a resultant of biomass that consists of sugarcane, sugar beet and sweet sorghum. Brazil is the only country in the world to sell 100 percent vehicles running on Ethanol-mixed fuel.

As for the TVS Apache RTR 200 Ethanol, this motorcycle was first shown at the 2018 Auto Expo. As of now, the motorcycle will only be available in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka and has been priced at Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “Today, the two-wheeler industry is looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternate fuels. TVS Motor Company believes that Ethanol-based products are an important option for our customers. This is due to the easy compatibility in the transition to Ethanol and its sustained positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance and total cost of ownership.”

Visually, there is no change on the ethanol-powered Apache RTR 200 except for new green graphics with the ‘Ethanol’ logo. It is equipped with a Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology, which as per the company, ensures better driveability, faster throttle response and reduction in emission levels.

The engine has been modified to run on ethanol and makes 21 PS of power and 18.1 Nm of torque, and is capable of attaining a top speed of 129 km/h.