Restarting Scheduled International Flights Impractical Right Now: IndiGo CEO

It would be impractical to restart scheduled international flights right now and gradually increasing the number of air bubble flights with various countries is the way forward, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Tuesday. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special flights have been operating since July last year under bilateral “air bubble" arrangements between India and approximately 28 countries.

The CEO said he is “very encouraged" by India’s new civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh was appointed Civil Aviation Minister on July 7. “He (Scindia) is taking a leadership position in addressing the concerns of the overall industry. The partnership that is developing between the industry and the ministry is a very promising trend," Dutta told.

IndiGo announced that it will add 38 daily flights in September to strengthen its domestic network. These 38 flights will include 24 connecting flights, two new flights and 12 flights that the airline will be relaunching after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. IndiGo said in a statement that it will operate new flights between Raipur and Pune, besides restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow-Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati and Ahmedabad-Indore routes.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo: “These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and Tier 2 or 3 cities. The increased accessibility will also promote trade and commerce."

