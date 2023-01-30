INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Indian Railways, in 2018, introduced the Rail Madad app– a grievance redressal portal where passengers could easily register their complaints about trains or stations using their phones. People could also upload photographs alongside their written objections. These complaints serve as crucial data, shedding light on the most prominent problems in the Indian Railways system. The frequency of complaints regarding sanitation and cleanliness within trains has also helped identify the dirtiest trains in the country. Even trains such as Garib Rath feature on this list.

News outlet Jagran looked at the sanitation issues flagged on the Rail Madad app in December 2022 and listed out the dirtiest trains in the country.

Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath

The train runs from Saharsa in Eastern Bihar to Punjab’s Amritsar. There were as many as 81 complaints regarding the lack of cleanliness on this train in the month of December. The report suggests there were 58 complaints about the lack of water on the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath. Seemanchal Express

This train runs between Anand Vihar in New Delhi to Bihar’s Jogbani. There were 67 complaints about the poor sanitation in the Seemanchal Express that starts from Jogbani. When running the other way around, this train saw 52 complaints. Swaraj Express

The express running from Shri Vaishno Devi in Jammu to Bandra in Mumbai saw 64 complaints, while the train starting from Bandra saw 61 flags raised on cleanliness in December. Tripura Sundari Express

This weekly express runs from Tripura’s capital, Agartala, to Firozpur in Punjab. The train starting at Firozpur saw 57 complaints by passengers regarding the lack of cleanliness in the last month of 2022. Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special

50 out of the total 92 complaints in December made about this train was about it being dirty.

The Rail Madad platform not only allows passengers to flag their issues in as many as 35 categories (20 are about the station, while the rest are about trains), but it also provides real-time feedback to them regarding the status of their complaints. However, the resolutions provided in response to the issues raised are presently unknown.

