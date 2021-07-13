Revised Maharashtra EV Policy Aims For 10 Pct Registrations to be Electric by 2025

Maharashtra Government has rolled out its revised EV policy in the state to give demand and supply-side incentives to generate demand and incentivise the production of EVs. The state government will give incentives for setting up advanced chemistry cell battery manufacturing plants. It aims to achieve 10 per cent of all vehicle registrations electric by 2025.

It also envisages setting up at least one Gigafactory for the manufacturing of advanced batteries in the state to cater to the expected demands. The EV policy targets urban centres like Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad, aiming to achieve 25 per cent electrification of intra-city public transport and other vehicles by 2025.

This includes an ambitious plan to convert 15 per cent of the 18,000-strong fleet of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses to the electric mode by 2025. Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne said that the state plans to make four highways/expressways fully EV-ready by 2025, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and the Mumbai-Nashik and Pune-Nashik highways.

In addition to this, the state has also planned extensive incentivisation for setting up charging stations. The government will provide an incentive of Rs 5,000 per kwh of battery. The maximum incentive for electric two-wheelers is Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 for electric 3-wheelers. The state has also rolled out scrapping incentives

all evs to be exempted from road tax and registration charges.

