Revolt Intellicorp Announces New Pricing Strategy for its Electric Motorcycles

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. announced the foray of the Revolt RV400, in Pune, starting at Rs 3,499 per month and the RV300 at Rs 2,999 per month. The RV400 will be available at two Revolt hubs – Kalyani Nagar, ICC Tech Park, S.B.Road in Pune.

Additionally, Revolt introduced ‘The Revolt Cash Down’ plan, for customers willing to pay a onetime price for the vehicle. With the introduction of this plan, the Cost Before on Road price for the RV400 is Rs 98,999 and RV300 is Rs 84,999, with an additional cost of registration /RTO, Insurance, Smart card and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years. The Cost before on Road price is less the approved FAME II subsidy.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, “EVs are not just about a shift in vehicles but a shift in mindset for the consumer. We understand that our customers in Pune today are aspiring for more stylish, and lifestyle-oriented products and The RV400 is an important step in catering to these emerging customer needs. We have received an overwhelming response in terms of bookings from our customers in Pune. Both, the RV400 and RV300 reflect our passion and commitment to bring sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home and My Revolt Plan is a testimony to this promise of making EVs accessible to the masses. I urge all my consumers to visit our Revolt hubs and experience the vehicle. We are confident that this complete package will be an instant hit and will surely excite the new-age customers of Pune.”

Starting October 5th, 2019, customers who have booked in advance can visit Revolt hubs in Pune located at Kalyani Nagar and ICC Tech Park, S.B Road for test rides and complete KYC formalities. As reported earlier, while the first batch of RV400s has been sold out, the deliveries will begin by the end of October in Pune. With the number of bookings being received each day, the company will soon announce the closure of bookings for the second batch November-December & January-February 2020. Revolt Intellicorp to now open Revolt hubs in the following cities - Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next 4 months.

