Revolt Intellicorp Releases First Sketch of the AI-Enabled Smart Motorcycle
Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana.
Revolt Sketch. (Image: Revolt Intellicorp)
Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., the new motorcycle venture announced by Micromax founder Rahul Sharma just a few days back has released the first sketch of its first AI-enabled motorcycle. Designed by Shivam Sharma, Chief Designer- Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., this will be India’s first AI-enabled electric motorcycle in the market.
The fact that the vehicle is electric, doesn’t compromise on the form factor or aesthetics of conventional ICE machines. A close look at the sketch shows that the vehicle has been designed keeping in mind the aerodynamics to ensure performance at par or over par when compared to an ICE.
Recalling his journey designing the all-new motorcycle, Shivam Sharma said, “It was an exciting process- designing our first EV and experimenting with entirely different dynamics. Apart from the technological prowess of the product, the stance and riding position make it a perfect everyday commute. It took us six months, three different directions and seven mock ups to finally arrive at the design you will see coming alive soon.”
Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. A R&D team based in Gurgaon headquarters, has been working for close to 2 years for introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
