Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Price Hiked to Rs 1.04 Lakh Due to Rise in Input Costs

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. announced an increase in the price of the RV400 due to rise in input costs. The new cost, applicable from February 29, 2020, will result in the My Revolt Plan costing Rs 3,999 per month (for 38 months plus Rs 3,999 as one-time booking amount)

The Revolt Cash Down plan will now cost Rs 103,999 (plus Rs 3,999 as one-time booking amount). The price of the RV300 remains unchanged- Rs 2,999 per month (for 36 months plus Rs 2,999 as booking amount) and cash down of Rs 84,999 (plus Rs 2,999 as booking amount).







The RV300 and RV400 have created waves within just a few months of launch. In this accelerated phase of growth, the company is successful in bringing down the waiting period of the RV400 from 5 months to just 90 days for orders starting from March.

In a recent announcement made by the company, it is aiming at the expansion of its sales network to four new cities in India. Speaking of the motorcycle, Revolt RV400 is one of the pioneers of the Indian electric motorcycle segment. With a range of 150km, the electric motorcycle offers a host of features including a sound support system that mimics ICE sound. The bike was launched in India at Rs 98,999 (ex-showroom). The AI-enabled motorcycle is powered by the Revolt App which is available on both, Android and iOS.



