Revolt Unveils the RV 400 Electric Motorcycle in India, Bookings to Begin on June 25

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. today, unveiled India’s first AI- enabled motorcycle, the RV 400. The bike will be available at Rs. 1000 for pre-bookings in Delhi on June 25 on the company's official website and Amazon and will be followed by NCR, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chennai in the next 4 months.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rahul Sharma, Founder & Chief Revolutionary Officer, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, “I have always been a believer in challenging the conventions, and today truly changes the game for the Indian two-wheeler industry. The RV 400 is the first step towards providing sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home. RV 400 challenges every convention that riders have pertaining to the EV’s – Power, Styling and Aesthetics, Range, Battery charging infrastructure, Security, Sound and Service.

“RV 400, is our first product from the Revolt Intellicorp stable comes with a promise to bring cool, smart mobility solutions that are high on performance and aesthetics. The product is not only a stunner but also challenges the general convention that all-electric vehicles need to be silent or sound the same every day. With our technological expertise, we are also betting big on developing a connected ecosystem which will be an integral part of all our products, and I can only assure you that the revolution has just begun,” Sharma added.

Revolt Intellicorp will have a connected eco-system across the city wherein riders can swap their battery at Revolt mobile swap stations, which will be dynamic stations within the coverage grid of New Delhi. Riders can also charge the battery in less than 4 hours at the comfort of their home or office by simply plugging into any 15-ampere socket, as the battery is portable and can be removed from the bike and replaced back after charge.

The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 km and is powered by the Revolt App which is available on both, Android and iOS. The app comes with connectivity features such as ‘Bike Locator’, ‘door-step battery delivery’, ‘mobile swap stations’, ‘anti-theft’, ’sound selection and preview’, among many other utilities that are intrinsic to two-wheeler users.