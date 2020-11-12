Rezvani Hercules 6x6 is a Sight That Must Not be Missed; Unveiled with 1300 HP Output

In the era of stringent emission norms, its getting difficult by the day to bid goodbye to our dear V8s and V10. But occasionally there is an exception that comes tied to 1300 horses and that is what you see above. Rezvani has grabbed our attention in the past with its armoured trucks that looks nothing short of lethal. And this time around, it is more of what you can actually visualise yourself in. The Hercules 6X6 is the latest offering from the company that you can have, provided you find quarter of a million dollars tucked in your mattress.

Starting with the engine, powering the car is a Dodge Demon-derived Hemi V8 engine that has been modified to displace 7.0-litres and fitted with a massive supercharger. However, this comes at an extra cost, and the ones who are struck by its looks, can go for the 3.6-litre V6 as well.

The car hold Jeep underpinning which have been largely modified to include an extra axle under the pick-up bed, The truck is capable of two-wheel, four-wheel, and full six-wheel-drive on demand, and a custom Fox suspension with Dana 60 axles give the Hercules both ground clearance and capability on roads less traveled.

There is an eery Jeep-vibe on the inside as well. With the custom stitched Napa leather with a suede headliner. If one must buy the military edition, on offer are more trickeries like the FLIR night vision, a self-sealing fuel tank, electrified door handles, sirens, gas masks, and a plethora of armor plating to make sure your leather seats stay nice and clean during the very worst of road trips.