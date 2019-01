Rezvani Tank Military Edition SUV Tested for Bulletproof Claims in a Shooting Range - See Results in This Video

Rezvani Automotive Designs has already made quite an impact among buyers looking for one-off extremely rare, but formidable vehicles. After revealing the Rezvani Beast, a two-door sportscar and attracting a lot of eyeballs, Rezvani has rolled out the Tank, A street-legal, Xtreme Utility Vehicle (XUV) that embodies many of the same characteristics found on the military vehicle with the same name. The Rezvani Tank is available in three different trims – Rezvani Tank, Rezvani Tank X and Rezvani Tank Military Edition which is the most hardcore, most capable vehicle the California-based automaker has ever built. Under the direction of CEO Ferris Rezvani, award-winning designer Samir Sadikhov worked on Rezvani Tank to make it look aggressive, streamlined and more mainstream vehicles, featuring a Glass armor rated to B7 (high caliber weapons), Ballistics Level 7 armor around driver and passenger compartment, Thermal night vision system and likes. Recently, a YouTube channel Vehicle Virgins took the Rezvani Tank Military Edition to a shooting range to test the bulletproof claims made by the company and the results can be seen in the video below.The Tank did stand at the claims made by the company. The armored capabilities of the Tank are further enhanced by Bomb protection body, Kevlar wrapped fuel tank, Radiator protection, Reinforced suspension, Ram Bumpers, Military Runflat Tyres, Electrified Door Handles, Intercom System, Magnetic Dead Bolts, and Gas masks. Drivers are also able to choose from a range of adjustable suspension settings, seat styles, leather options and colors.With a starting price of $295,000 (Rs 2 Crore excluding taxes) the Tank is already up for sale and is a unique buy for a person who is looking for ultimate luxury, security and extreme off-road capability for the road, over a conventional SUV.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.