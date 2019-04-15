English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ride Hailing App MAuto Puts Transgenders, Hijab-Clad Women in the Driver’s Seat
Coimbatore witnessed hijab-clad women and transgenders taking to driving autorickshaws for earning their livelihood, an initiative by MAuto as part of women's empowerment.
Makkal Auto Appoints Hijab Clad Women And Transgenders As Pilot. (Image Source)
Coimbatore witnessed hijab-clad women and transgenders taking to driving autorickshaws for earning their livelihood, an initiative by MAuto as part of women's empowerment. "With this initiative, we are addressing two crucial issues at one-go -- providing a respectable, lucrative livelihood option to women in need while making the daily commute of their well-to-do counterparts safe and hassle-free," founder-chairman of MAuto Group of companies, Mansoor Ali Khan said in a press release.
Already, MAuto boasts of 330 women drivers in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy and areas along the entire Tirunelveli belt and would soon have women as drivers in Erode, Salem and Tirupur, he said.
Apart from this, a Women's Pride icon on their mobile app-- MAuto Pride which gives an option to choose whether one wants to ride with a male, female or a transgender driver.
"Even if a woman driver is not near your area, not to worry. We will arrange one within five to 10 minutes," Khan said. Like other app- based aggregators, even MAuto's app comes with a panic button and tracking system, he added.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
