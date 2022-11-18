Rider Mania 2022: All-New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled in India

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has made its first public appearance in India at the 2022 Rider Mania in Goa. The cruiser motorcycle had its world premiere a few days back at the 2022 EICMA in Milan, Italy. Reportedly, the price announcement of the Super Meteor 650 will take place in January 2023 with sales and deliveries starting at the same time. It can be booked by the visitors at the Rider Mania by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been introduced in two trims: Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. The former is offered in five paint shades namely Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green while the latter can be availed in two colour options - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. The Super Meteor 650 sits on the same chassis as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

The Super Meteor 650 comes with multiple modern features in the form of LED headlight, Dual-channel ABS and Tripper Navigation System. Tipping the scale at 241 kg, it is the heaviest Royal Enfield model till date. The fully feet-forward foot controls are borrowed from the smaller Meteor 350. The bike is powered by a 648cc air-cooled parallel twin engine which generates 47 bhp and 52 Nm, identical to the Interceptor and Continental GT 650.

As the case with every Royal Enfield motorcycle, the Super Meteor 650 too gets its share of accessories. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer accessories include deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, longhaul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators. On the other hand, the accessories available with the standard variant are bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels.

